Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Avantor Stock Up 0.6 %

AVTR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

