Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $95.34

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

