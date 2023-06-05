Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $95.34

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
MS opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
