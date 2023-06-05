Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

