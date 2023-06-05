Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

