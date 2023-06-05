AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $81.00 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.