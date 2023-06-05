Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of ALV opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

