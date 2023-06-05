CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

CSP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $12.43 on Friday. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,162 shares of company stock valued at $95,722. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

