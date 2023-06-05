BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$124.00 at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.88.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

