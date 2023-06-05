Royal Bank of Canada Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$141.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

