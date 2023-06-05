Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

