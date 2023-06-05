Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

FIVE stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $116,066,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $76,163,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.