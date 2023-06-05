Embecta (EMBC) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Embecta to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Embecta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Embecta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1121 3728 7904 193 2.55

Embecta presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Embecta’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Embecta has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Embecta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -502.77% -125.05% -27.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 16.88 Embecta Competitors $1.17 billion $58.39 million -4.47

Embecta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Embecta beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.