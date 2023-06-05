Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUUGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 22.4 %

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.00 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

