Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 22.4 %
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.00 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About Universal Security Instruments
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.