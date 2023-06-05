SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on S. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

