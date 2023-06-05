StockNews.com Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,587,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

