International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.81.
About International Tower Hill Mines
