Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.41 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.84 billion $478.56 million -0.68

Profitability

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -193.18% -32.49% -10.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1310 1935 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 208.62%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 519% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.