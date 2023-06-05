Head-To-Head Review: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 64.51% 14.16% 7.10% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.80 $100.02 million $2.92 11.30 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $52.93 0.72

This table compares LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LTC Properties. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $37.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.