Comparing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -757.36%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Arcellx has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcellx and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -9.68 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million ($0.38) -2.11

Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arcellx and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 11 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Arcellx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering beats Arcellx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F. Steinmetz, Jonathan K. Pokorski, Steven N. Fiering, and Robert Garnick on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

