Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FND opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

