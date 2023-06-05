Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $3.28

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.