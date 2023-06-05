Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $3.28

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

