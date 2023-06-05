Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.