Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Articles
