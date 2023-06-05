AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,696.89.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,583.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,498.10.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.