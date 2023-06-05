Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $19.86

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 158,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

