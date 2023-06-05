Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.5 %

Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.