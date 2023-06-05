Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

