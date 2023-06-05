Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

CHK stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

