DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $24.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

