IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.35 million, a PE ratio of -150.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.