CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

