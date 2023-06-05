StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Buy

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Danaos Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:DAC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
