StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to “Buy”

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

