Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.