VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $134.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMW. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after buying an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

