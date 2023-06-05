StockNews.com Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Buy”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.
Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
