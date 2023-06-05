StockNews.com Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Buy”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.