StockNews.com Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.9 %
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
