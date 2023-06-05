StockNews.com Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Strong-Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.