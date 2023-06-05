StockNews.com Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Strong-Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,581 shares of company stock worth $1,605,195. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

