Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.05. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

