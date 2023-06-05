Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1096 2661 2843 112 2.29

Profitability

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.80% 15.77% 4.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $58.17 billion $236.31 million 14.87 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $30.60 billion $705.75 million 215.11

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora peers beat Sendas Distribuidora on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

