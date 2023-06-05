Head-To-Head Contrast: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.19 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.13 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -29.00

Analyst Recommendations

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

