Head to Head Review: Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) versus Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aaron’s and Upbound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $2.25 billion 0.18 -$5.28 million ($0.46) -28.02 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.43 $12.36 million $1.12 29.43

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aaron’s. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Aaron’s has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Aaron’s pays out -108.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Aaron’s and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s -0.60% 8.18% 3.08% Upbound Group 1.56% 38.35% 8.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aaron’s and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 2 2 1 0 1.80 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aaron’s presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Aaron’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

