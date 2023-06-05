O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Up 5.5 %

OI opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

