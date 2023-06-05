Critical Survey: Intellicheck (IDN) & Its Peers

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intellicheck to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intellicheck and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intellicheck Competitors 1970 12988 26661 633 2.61

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

37.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.97 million -$3.85 million -13.80 Intellicheck Competitors $1.95 billion $220.05 million 7.33

Intellicheck’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -21.99% -20.26% -15.69% Intellicheck Competitors -44.54% -128.09% -12.54%

Summary

Intellicheck rivals beat Intellicheck on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

