WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Review

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WhereverTV Broadcasting alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Repay $286.20 million 2.34 $12.84 million ($0.33) -20.18

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Repay has a consensus target price of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk & Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Rating)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.