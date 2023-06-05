Contrasting Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aclarion and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Biodesix.

This table compares Aclarion and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 133.62 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Biodesix $40.72 million 2.60 -$65.45 million ($1.33) -1.02

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% Biodesix -168.37% -863.32% -82.77%

Summary

Aclarion beats Biodesix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

