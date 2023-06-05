Analyzing SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $585.06 million 2.66 $15.69 million $0.43 63.19 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.55%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

