Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 31.80% -4.81% -1.54% Essential Properties Realty Trust 50.10% 6.07% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $190.34 million 6.76 $75.73 million $0.36 24.06 Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 12.74 $134.13 million $1.07 22.92

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

