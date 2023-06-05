Comparing Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) & Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerals Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Minerals Technologies has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Minerals Technologies $2.13 billion 0.90 $122.20 million $3.53 16.57

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies 5.36% 9.53% 4.46%

Risk and Volatility

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc. is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate and processed mineral product quicklime, and mines mineral ores then processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc. The Refractories segment produces monolithic and shaped refractory materials and products, and also provides services and sells application and measurement equipment, and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products. The Energy Services segment provides services to improve the production, costs, compliance, and environmental impact of activities performed in oil & gas industry. The company was founded on February 19, 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

