Contrasting Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51% AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 2 4 1 2.86 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 100.64%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 7.14 $15.37 million $0.10 188.30 AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.94 $29.34 million $0.70 2.54

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Ad Science. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats AdTheorent on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

