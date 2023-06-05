Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $145.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.